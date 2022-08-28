Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $84.23 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 4.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $84,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,280,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Intuit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

INTU stock traded down $17.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.46. 1,777,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,038. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.44. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.