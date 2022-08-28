Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,642 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $98,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. 5,149,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,946,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

