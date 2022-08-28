Bowie Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,475,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,525,000 after acquiring an additional 733,559 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $101.61. 5,584,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720,002. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

