Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 4.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $36,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 897.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.37. 829,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,437. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

