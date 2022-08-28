Bowie Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 81,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. 12,286,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,485,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

