Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 471,030 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,000. First Horizon makes up 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.91 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

