Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Has $16.42 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,523 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.2% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.85.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.