Boson Protocol Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00225499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00444567 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.