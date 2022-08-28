Boson Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.67 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and $2.67 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00227223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00436449 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.