Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Borregaard ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

BRRDF stock remained flat at $18.20 during trading on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.