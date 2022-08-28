Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLX. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB downgraded shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$49.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1497705 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.