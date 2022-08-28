Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

About Bonterra Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.