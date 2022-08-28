Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.16.
About Bonterra Resources
