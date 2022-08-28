BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $226,926.53 and approximately $118,043.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,094.98 or 0.99941348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00056331 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024343 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,169 coins and its circulating supply is 890,381 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

