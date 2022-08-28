Bogged Finance (BOG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,702.00

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00590192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00265601 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020609 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

