BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $84.17.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a $1.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.