BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ZPW stock opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.89. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.16.

