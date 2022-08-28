BMO Capital Markets Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $207.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.26.

Salesforce stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

