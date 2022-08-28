BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

