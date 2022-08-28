Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $3,435,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,213,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 177.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,924 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.9% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

