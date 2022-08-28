Blockpass (PASS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $683.00

Blockpass (PASS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $212,273.84 and $683.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00129451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084022 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

