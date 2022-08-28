Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 149.6% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 289.2% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $158,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,703. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

