Bitcoin Price Reaches $19,931.78 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $19,931.78 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $381.39 billion and approximately $24.09 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00586889 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00266449 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001134 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020715 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,134,981 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
