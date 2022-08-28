Bitcoin Price Down 5.7% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $19,991.43 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $382.52 billion and $28.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.00576887 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00261206 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020654 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003421 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,134,237 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
