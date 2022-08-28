Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Bitcoin Asset has a total market capitalization of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00268936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

