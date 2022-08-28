BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Cap of $354,928.78

BitBall (BTB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $354,928.78 and $2,447.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

