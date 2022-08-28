Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE BVS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.75. 69,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bioventus by 255.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bioventus by 267.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

