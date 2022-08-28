BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

BioAtla Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 235,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,141. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $339.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 14,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $117,578.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,530.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 14,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,578.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 79,584 shares of company stock valued at $360,445. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

