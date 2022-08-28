BIDR Reaches Market Cap of $15.14 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

