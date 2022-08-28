Belt Finance (BELT) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

