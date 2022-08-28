Bella Protocol Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $32.36 million and $8.72 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00129552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00084043 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.