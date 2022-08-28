Bella Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.21 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $31.65 million and $11.21 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00128697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00087613 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

