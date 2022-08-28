BeatzCoin Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $103,115.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

