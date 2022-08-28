Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
