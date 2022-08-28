Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BCHEY stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
About Beach Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beach Energy (BCHEY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.