Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BCHEY stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

About Beach Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.