Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Baxter International worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

