Barclays Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $207.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $210.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 127.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 260.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 110.0% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 585.7% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.