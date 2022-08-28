Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 2.7 %

BHB opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.