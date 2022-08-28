Bankroll Vault (VLT) Tops One Day Volume of $9,335.00

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00275555 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

