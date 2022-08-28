Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.36.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$71.21 and a 52-week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.