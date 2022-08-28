Bank of Montreal Can Sells 523,048 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 523,048 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $1,242,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.9 %

BABA stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,773,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,789,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $259.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.