Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,919 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.49% of General Dynamics worth $334,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $538,503,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,036,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GD traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.59. 665,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,544. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.85.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

