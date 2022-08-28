Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 70,164 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $617,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $169.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

