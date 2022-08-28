Bank of Montreal Can Has $418.87 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,997,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,314,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.87. 15,531,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,716,408. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.