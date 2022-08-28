Bank of Montreal Can Has $390.41 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.61% of Baidu worth $390,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.71. 3,317,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.36.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

