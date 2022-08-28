Bank of America Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Buy

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $141.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $104.50. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $126.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.