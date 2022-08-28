Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 36,152,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,524,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

