Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 161.2% in August

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 161.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,482. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

