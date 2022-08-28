Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 161.2% in August

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 161.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bancroft Fund Price Performance
Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,482. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
See Also
