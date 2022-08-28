Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 52,780 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,780 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

