Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,161 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

