Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 37,703 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Genuine Parts by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 72,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.42 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

